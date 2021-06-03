Alfre Woodard Joins Blair Underwood's Feature VIRAL

Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Alfre Woodard is set to co-star opposite 2020 Tony nominee Blair Underwood & Emmy winner Sarah Silverman in the upcoming psychological thriller "Viral." Written by Joe McClean, the film centers on Andrew (Underwood), who falls into paranoia after his wife Jules (Jeanine Mason) goes missing. The only way out of the self-destructive cycle seems to be through his new girlfriend Emilia (Silverman) who he meets years later. Woodard portrays Dr Johnetta, a psychiatrist specializing in deep trauma. Emmy & Grammy winner Underwood will also direct & produce.

Woodard most recently starred on screen in "Clemency," garnering BAFTA & Independent Spirit Award nominations, and in the Apple+ TV series "See," co-starring Jason Momoa. She will soon be seen opposite Kevin Hart in the Netflix feature film "Fatherhood" & "The Gray Man" with Ryan Gosling & Chris Evans, also for Netflix. Other recent film credits include "Captain America: Civil War" and "Annabelle" as well as the Marvel TV series, "Luke Cage." Woodard's esteemed career has included nominations for 17 Emmy Awards (winning four), seven SAG Awards (winning three), three GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS (winning one), 21 NAACP awards (wining nine), two INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS (winning one) and one Grammy Award.

Underwood & Woodard have a long history, previously starring together in "Juanita" (Netflix), "The Wishing Tree" (Showtime) and "Love Letters." They are also both cofounders of non-profit Artists for a New South Africa (ANSA).

The cast also includes Jeanine Mason ("Roswell, New Mexico"), Clint James ("The Magnificent Seven"), Brendan Burke ("Manifest"), Erik Jensen ("For Life"), Samuel Garnett ("The Mels"), Jo Twiss ("Revolutionary Road") and Connor Paolo ("Revenge"). The film will also be produced by Joe McClean, Daniel Cypress and John Kalafatis, Joanna Kalafatis & Andreas Ignatiou of York Films.

"Viral" was originally supposed to shoot in 2020 but was postponed due to Covid. Production is underway in New York. Woodard is repped by ICM Partners, Circle of Confusion and Gochman Law Group.