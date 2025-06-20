Alan Cumming & More to Guest Host JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will welcome a dynamic lineup of celebrities and comedians to guest host the show starting Monday, June 23.

Fan favorite Diego Luna will kick off the summer as guest host the week of June 23. Tony Award-winner Alan Cumming, Anthony Anderson, Nicole Byer, Chris Distefano, Fortune Feimster, Kumail Nanjiani and Jelly Roll will also be hosting the late-night show later this summer.

Diego Luna’s guests next week will include Patton Oswalt, David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Stone, Adria Arjona, Tiffany Haddish, Alan Tudyk, Ariela Barer, Heidi Klum and Dolores Huerta, with musical performances by NEZZA, Hermanos Gutiérrez, and Good Charlotte.

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of ABC’s late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” With over 22 years on the air, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca and Danny Ricker serve as co-executive producers. “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is produced by 12:05 AM Productions LLC, in association with KIMMELOT and 20th Television.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu. The show is produced by 12:05 AM Productions LLC, in association with KIMMELOT and 20th Television.

Alan Cumming Photo Credit: Simon Luethi/Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for WNET Group

Jimmy Kimmel Photo Credit: Disney/Mark Seliger

