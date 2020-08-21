Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and More Reportedly in Talks to Join GUCCI Cast

The Hollywood heavyweights would join Lady Gaga in the crime thriller.

Lady Gaga isn't in the shallow end anymore. The entertainer is set to star in Ridley Scott's crime film GUCCI and the talent pool of costars will run deep, Deadline reports.

The name Gucci brings to mind all thing glamorous, and that is exactly what word the cast of the upcoming film GUCCI evokes. Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney are all being considered for roles in the film.

Gaga is making a name for herself in the acting world after starring in A STAR IS BORN, which nabbed her an Oscar for songwriting. She will star in GUCCI as Patrizia Reggiani who served 18 years in jail for ordering the murder of her husband and, Maurizio Gucci, just outside his own office. THE KILLING took place in 1995 and Reggiani completed her sentence in 2016. Maurizio was the former head of the fashion house bearing his family's name.

Fashion seems to be a dangerous business. Ryan Murphy dramatized the bizarre and bloody story of Gianni Versace's death on AMERICAN CRIME STORY in 2018. THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE starred Édgar Ramírez, Darren Criss, Ricky Martin, and Penélope Cruz.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

