Ailsa Davidson, Terence Rae and More Join Cast of OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



STARZ continues to round out the cast for “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” announcing additional casting for several roles in the highly anticipated prequel series. Several newcomers are actors with extensive stage backgrounds.

Joining the cast in a role Outlander fans will recognize from early seasons is Sally Messham as Mrs. Fitz, Ellen’s maid at Castle Leoch and Murtagh’s aunt. Terence Rae will be playing another role familiar to fans of the flagship series, Arch Bug, who’s working as a bodyguard to Clan Grant. Rae is most known for his work onstage with credits that include productions at the National Theatre and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Sadhbh Malin will be playing another fan-favorite character, Jocasta Cameron, the feisty youngest child of the MacKenzie clan. In addition to acting, Malin is also a playwright, with her play In Heat debuting at this year's Dublin Fringe Festival. Ailsa Davidson will be playing her sister Janet MacKenzie, the fifth (and final) MacKenzie sibling. Davidson starred as Veronica Sawyer in the 2022 proshot of Heathers: The Musical.

Meanwhile, in the 20th century, Annabelle Dowler joins the cast as Lizbeth, Julia’s boss at the War Department and Harry Eaton as Private Charlton, Henry Beauchamp’s fellow soldier and friend.



Outlander: Blood of My Blood will explore the lives and relationship of Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) and Jamie’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie’s parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England. Production on the 10-episode season is underway in Scotland.



Outlander, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary this summer, will be airing the back eight episodes of its seventh season this November. Production recently began on the 10-episode eighth season, which will be the final television season of the series.



Matthew B Roberts will serve as showrunner and executive producer on both series. Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis will also executive produce. Moore and Davis developed Outlander for television, under their production banner Tall Ship Productions. Story Mining & Supply Company will also executive produce, and Diana Gabaldon will serve as a consulting producer. “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” is produced by Sony Pictures Television. The series will be available across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and Canada.



The Outlander television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The “Outlander” television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.