Adult Swim and Ben & Jerry's Run The Jewels Event Date Change to October 17th

The event premieres at midnight.

Due to a crew member's health scare that temporarily halted production, the broadcast for Run The Jewels' televised concert special Holy Calamavote has been pushed one week to Saturday, October 17th at Midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim. Although the crew member has been cleared of any COVID-19 diagnosis, the band has pushed back the airdate to ensure the strictest safety protocols are in place and observed during production.

The duo are also thrilled to announce that the televised performance will include a slew of guests eager to join in the show's call to action for viewers to participate in the upcoming election, including musical contributions from Mavis Staples, Zack de la Rocha, and Josh Homme (with more to be announced soon), as well as comedian Eric Andre, who will be acting as the event's official Master of Ceremonies. Holy Calamavote marks another major milestone for Run The Jewels, as they enter the rarified air of musicians with their own dedicated TV special. The telecast gives them the opportunity to present, commercial-free, the very first performance of their hit album RTJ4 to the airwaves in the wake of the album's reception as one of the most prescient and important releases of the year.

In addition to the linear telecast, the performance will be simul-streamed on Adult Swim's website. The show will also be made available on the network's Youtube channel immediately afterward, where fans will have the opportunity to donate to the ACLU.

Fans are encouraged to go here to get more information about the show and pledge to vote.

Run The Jewels is the Grammy-nominated powerhouse rap duo of El-P and Killer Mike, two of the most distinctive and celebrated names in rap music. Though they might have seemed like an unlikely pairing on paper when they teamed up in 2013, the duo tapped into a creative synergy that subverted and pulverized all expectations, resulting in the largest, most fervent fanbase either had experienced in their individual careers. Across four classic albums Run The Jewels has cemented their musical alliance with a set of uncompromising, forward thinking hip-hop, garnering endless critical and fan accolades for their unique ability to straddle the worlds of pointed social commentary and raw, boisterous fun.

