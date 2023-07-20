Adult Swim Greenlights New Anime From COWBOY BEBOP Creator

The new anime is currently in production.

Jul. 20, 2023

Adult Swim is currently in production with acclaimed director Shinichirō Watanabe for a new Toonami original anime series “Lazarus.” Celebrated for his influential body of work that includes “Cowboy Bebop,” “Samurai Champloo” and “Kids on the Slope,” “Lazarus” marks Watanabe’s return to the sci-fi action genre with a globe-trotting thriller set in the near future.

Produced by anime studio MAPPA, “Lazarus” will feature high-octane action with sequences meticulously designed by Chad Stahelski, renowned stuntman and director of the “John Wick” film franchise, and brought to the screen by Watanabe.

Additionally, as many familiar with Watanabe’s oeuvre will expect, “Lazarus” will also feature a captivating score by a collection of renowned jazz and electronic artists including jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington (West Coast Get Down); producer, DJ, and musician Floating Points (Floating Points Ensemble); and producer, DJ, and musician Bonobo.

“As I embark on this creative journey, I can't help but feel that this project will serve as a culmination of my career so far,” said Watanabe. “I hope you enjoy it.”

“Shinichirō Watanabe is simply one of the greatest living artists, and it’s a dream come true to be able to collaborate with him on a new original series,” said Jason DeMarco, SVP, Head of Anime and Action Series at Adult Swim. “Like all of his work, ‘Lazarus’ is packed with big ideas, incredible characters and a ton of heart. We can’t wait for anime fans to see this world.”

The year is 2052 - an era of unprecedented peace and prosperity prevails across the globe. The reason for this: mankind has been freed from sickness and pain. Nobel Prize winning neuroscientist Dr. Skinner has developed a miracle cure-all drug with no apparent drawbacks called Hapuna. Hapuna soon becomes ubiquitous… and essential. However, soon after Hapuna is officially introduced, Dr. Skinner vanishes.

Three years later, the world has moved on. But Dr. Skinner has returned - this time, as a harbinger of doom. Skinner announces that Hapuna has a short half-life. Everyone who has taken it will die approximately three years later. Death is coming for this sinful world - and coming soon.

As a response to this threat, a special task force of 5 agents is gathered from across the world to save humanity from Skinner’s plan. This group is called “Lazarus.” Can they find Skinner and develop a vaccine before time runs out?

Fans attending the Adult Swim Festival in San Diego this year will hear from Watanabe himself at the “Toonami on the Green” event on Saturday, July 22 at 5:15pm. Free for those 18+ to attend, reservations are currently sold out, but fans are encouraged to join the standby line for the chance to get a first-look at “Lazarus” alongside other forthcoming Toonami original series. For more details, visit AdultSwimFestival.com.



