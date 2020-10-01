Add Disney's MULAN to Your Digital Collection Tuesday, Oct. 6

The film streams on all major digital platforms.

Disney's "Mulan," the re-imagining of the beloved tale, arrives on all major digital retail platforms beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6. Watch never-before-seen bonus footage and deleted scenes exclusively on digital in stunning Ultra HD quality and Dolby Audio.

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China's legendary warrior to life in Disney's "Mulan" in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a GRATEFUL NATION ... and a proud father.

Add Disney's "Mulan," a "pulse-pounding tale of honor and family" (New York Post) perfect for a movie night at home, to your digital collection Oct. 6. Also available streaming on Disney+ Premier Access.

Disney's "Mulan" Digital Bonus Features

Featurettes: Updating A Classic - Explore how filmmakers honored the original animated classic while creating an epic live action adventure for a new generation. Mulan by Another Name - Meet talented actor Yifei Liu and trace her journey to becoming Mulan, from audition screen test to on-screen warrior. Being Bad - See actors Jason Scott Lee and Li Gong transform into the film's evil duo through intense training, spectacular costumes and more. Reflections of Mulan - Enter the studio and hear what inspired the film's music and sound, then listen as Yifei Liu records "Mulan"'s most iconic song. The Original Mulan - Ming-Na Wen, who voiced Mulan in the original animated classic, reflects on that experience and her cameo in this film.



