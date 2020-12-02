Adam Hambrick Will Perform on THE BACHELORETTE Dec. 8

Capitol Records Nashville/Buena Vista Records' Adam Hambrick is excited to perform on an upcoming episode of ABC's "The Bachelorette." The episode will feature a special performance of one of Hambrick's newest songs, "Between Me and the End of the World" for the newest Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams, and her lucky date. This episode of "The Bachelorette," currently celebrating its 16th season, is scheduled to air Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 8/7c, on ABC.

"Between Me and the End of the World," is a heartfelt tribute to Hambrick's wife, a physician assistant who has been treating patients throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and what it has been like for Adam watching her help those in need despite the risk to her own self.

"This song is for all the people who step in and serve people when things go horribly wrong," says Adam. "I have spent this quarantine watching my wife go off to work as a physician assistant to do her version of that, testing and treating people for the virus. It has given me a new appreciation for all the people who spend their lives serving others in difficult times. It's terrifying seeing someone you love do what they were made to do but have to do it in harm's way."

Adam's most recent projects, Top Down, Southbound (released this past September) and Love Is Quicksand (released last month, October), are both comprised of two songs each. Adam playfully describes the projects as 'Flipsides,' a series of two track releases bound together by a common thread. Adam will release a final 'Flipside' at the beginning of 2021, culminating into a complete body of work.

Bachelor Nation first welcomed Tayshia Adams on the 23rd season of "The Bachelor," where a sudden turn of events ended her relationship with a tearful and unexpected goodbye. However, she was no stranger to dealing with heartbreak, after having experienced it in her past marriage. So, a hopeful and determined Tayshia returned to find love in a romantic oasis during the sixth season of "Bachelor in Paradise," where the match she made was not her forever love. Now with the support of her family and friends, and her parents' 32-year marriage to look up to, she is ready to leave behind her past relationships and bring her purest of intentions to give love another chance, as the unprecedented 16th season of "The Bachelorette" continues.

Capitol Records Nashville / Buena Vista Records' Adam grew up in both Mississippi and Arkansas, being influenced by artists such as Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, John Mayer and The Foo Fighters. From an early age, Adam's musical roots were grounded in the church singing hymns with his family, where his dad was a Baptist pastor and his mom played piano. After graduating from the University of Central Arkansas, the singer-songwriter made an appearance on KATV's Good Morning Arkansas, a local Little Rock, Arkansas ABC affiliate, where fellow Arkansas-native and country star Justin Moore happened to be watching and was impressed by Adam's unique voice and distinctive songs. Soon after, Justin's producer Jeremy Stover reached out opening the door for Adam to move to Nashville and pursue music full-time. Adam has written a multitude of songs and has received numerous cuts for other artists including Miranda Lambert and Eli Young Band, as well as, No. 1 hits for Dan + Shay ("How Not To") and Justin Moore ("Somebody Else Will"). Adam has continued to hone his songwriting and vocal skills, while performing live with artists including Brett Young, Jordan Davis, LANCO, and more. Adam released his first two singles "Rockin' All Night Long" and "Forever Ain't Long Enough."

To learn more about Adam Hambrick visit www.AdamHambrick.com.

Photo Credit: Austin Lord

