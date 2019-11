Deadline reports that "Pitch Perfect" star Adam Devine is in talks to join new action comedy "The Outlaws" on Netflix.

The film was pitched as being in of the same mind as "Meet the Parents."

Devine is best known for his roles in the first two "Pitch Perfect" films. He also stars in "The Righteous Gemstones."

He also co-created "Workaholics" on Comedy Central.

Read the original story on Deadline.





