Actor Sam Lloyd Passes Away At 56

Television actor Sam Lloyd has passed away at the age of 56.

Last year, Lloyd was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor later revealed to be metastatic lung cancer, which had spread to his liver, spine and jaw bone.

Best known for his role as lawyer Ted Buckland on 95 episodes of the long-running comedy Scrubs, Lloyds other television credits include The West Wing, Shameless, Desperate Housewives, Marry Me, Dr. Ken, Malcolm in the Middle, Modern Family, Alex Inc., HAPPY TOGETHER and American Housewife.

Lloyd shared the screen with his uncle, Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd, and was the son of actor, Sam Lloyd III.

Lloyd was a graduate of Syracuse University. He is survived by his wife Vanessa and their only child.





