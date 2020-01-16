Acorn TV Acquires New UK Drama DEADWATER FELL Starring David Tennant

AMC Networks' Acorn TV has acquired exclusive North American rights to new four-part British drama Deadwater Fell from Endemol Shine International. Acorn TV General Manager Matthew Graham announced the news today at the winter Television Critics Association tour. Produced by Kudos and filmed in picturesque Scotland, the darkly gripping drama's stellar ensemble cast features David Tennant (Broadchurch, Doctor Who, Good Omens), Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Vera), Matthew McNulty (Versailles, Cleaning Up, The Terror) and Anna Madeley (Patrick Melrose, The Crown, Utopia). The miniseries is created and written by Daisy Coulam (Grantchester, Humans) and directed by Lynsey Miller (The Boy with the Topknot, Eve). The Channel 4 series will make its US Premiere as an Acorn TV Original in April 2020.

When a seemingly perfect and happy family is murdered by someone they know and trust, the small Scottish community they call home becomes torn apart with mistrust and suspicion as those closest to THE FAMILY begin to question everything they thought they knew about their friends.

Deadwater Fell examines in unflinching detail the nature of female friendship and the harmful, entrenched gender stereotypes and conformity that can lead to the most devastating consequences. Laying bare the fragility of trust and the corrosive nature of lies, the series demonstrates that even the closest of friends all have their secrets.

Don Klees, SVP, Programming for Acorn TV, AMC Networks noted, "Acorn TV is thrilled to partner again with our friends at Endemol Shine International on another high-quality British production. Featuring an incredible ensemble cast led by David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, Deadwater Fell is an excellent addition to our Acorn TV Original lineup with its beautiful Scottish setting and a gripping script that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats as new revelations arise."

Matt Creasey, EVP Sales and Acquisitions - Endemol Shine International commented, "ESI looks forward to continuing their relationship with AMC's Acorn TV with another stellar UK production. With its superbly written scripts and intriguing characters, Deadwater Fell is a suspenseful crime drama that will captivate American audiences."

Executive Producers of Deadwater Fell are Emma Kingsman-Lloyd (Grantchester, Humans), Karen Wilson (Utopia, The Tunnel), Daisy Coulam and David Tennant with Caroline Levy (Beecham House, Hooten & The Lady, The Mill) producing. Deadwater Fell is produced by Kudos (Humans, Utopia, Tin Star), part of the Endemol Shine Group, for Channel 4 and was commissioned by Channel 4's Head of Drama, Caroline Hollick and Commissioning Editor, Manpreet Dosanjh. The series is distributed globally by Endemol Shine International.

Acorn TV is North America's largest streaming service specializing in British and international television with over 1 million paid subscribers in the U.S and Canada. Acorn TV adds exclusive new programs every week to a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no commercials.

Coming up in 2020, Acorn TV will feature five commissioned series as well as several returning favorites. Commissions include Irish period mystery series Dead Still, British mystery Agatha Raisin, Irish comedy drama The South Westerlies, New Zealand thriller The Sounds, and Irish comedy Finding Joy (series 2). Returning favorites include award-winning Australian drama Mystery Road (series 2), Irish thriller Blood (series 2), Acorn TV's first feature film with Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears starring Essie Davis, the #1 UK drama of 2019 Line of Duty (season 6), British school dramedy Ackley Bridge, New Zealand detective drama The Brokenwood Mysteries, French crime drama Balthazar, new episodes of Canadian hit drama Murdoch Mysteries, and acclaimed Swedish noir Rebecka Martinsson.





Related Articles View More TV Stories