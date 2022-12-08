AVATAR to Make Broadcast Television Debut

In celebration of Disney's highly anticipated return to Pandora, "Avatar: The Way of Water," The Walt Disney Company will offer viewers several opportunities to experience its innovative predecessor, "Avatar," throughout the month of December across its unparalleled distribution platforms including ABC, FX and Freeform.

"Avatar" is also available to stream on Disney+.

Where to watch "AVATAR"

ABC

Sunday, Dec. 11, 7:00-10:30 p.m. EST/PST

FX

Thursday, Dec. 15, 8:00-11:30 p.m. EST/PST

Sunday, Dec. 18, 8:00-11:30 p.m. EST/PST

Freeform

Monday, Dec. 26, 7:30-11:00 p.m. EST/PST

Disney+

Available to stream now

About "Avatar"

"Avatar" takes us to the amazing world of Pandora, where a man embarks on an epic journey of adventure and love, ultimately fighting to save the unique place he has learned to call home. James Cameron, the Oscar®-winning director of Titanic, delivers an immersive cinematic experience, where revolutionary technology meets engaging characters in a timeless, emotional story.

About "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron, "Avatar: The Way of Water" stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Rabisi and Kate Winslet.

Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. The film's producers are James Cameron and Jon Landau, with David Valdes and Richard Baneham serving as executive producers. "Avatar: The Way of Water" will open in theaters on Dec.16.