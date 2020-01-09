ATLANTA Will Return in 2021

Variety reports that Donald Glover's critically acclaimed FX series "Atlanta" will return for another season in 2021.

John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks, announced that the series will not be ready for another year. The first 10 episodes will air in January 2021; the next 8 will premiere the following fall.

"As long as Donald wants to make more 'Atlanta,' I'm down for that. But it's his choice," Landgraf said.

Glover stars in the series with Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield. He's known for his music (under the name Childish Gambino) and for starring in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," "Community," and many more.

Read the original story on Variety.





