ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Reveals Celebrity Guests for Season 25 Specials

As part of its 25th season, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW has produced three special episodes reimagined to feature celebrity guests as the series continues its quest to reveal hidden treasures found in homes across America. The innovative one-hour ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, Celebrity Edition episodes will air on PBS in May 2021.

"The magic of ANTIQUES ROADSHOW goes to work in this celebrity format, resulting in some of my favorite episodes of ROADSHOW ever," said series executive producer Marsha Bemko. "Along with discovering history through items, we get the added bonus of learning about notable people we're intrigued by through their own personal stories."

Last week at the Television Critics Association Press Tour, Bemko hosted a panel and was joined by Emmy® Award-winning television personality Carson Kressley, #1 New York Times bestselling author and current National Ambassador for Young People's Literature Jason Reynolds, along with long-time ROADSHOW appraiser Leila Dunbar for a session that revealed a glimpse into these special celebrity episodes, including the full list of celebrities ROADSHOW visited and filmed:

Actor Gbenga Akinnagbe

Musicians Ruben Blades and Luba Mason

Author Marc Brown

Actor Ronny Chieng

Musicians Paquito D'Rivera and Brenda Feliciano

Chef Carla Hall

Humorist John Hodgman

Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan

TV personality Carson Kressley

Comedian Jay Leno

Actress S. Epatha Merkerson

Broadcast journalist Soledad O'Brien

Pro golfer Dottie Pepper

Humorist Mo Rocca

Author Jason Reynolds

Fashion designer Christian Siriano

Author Mo Willems

The 18-time Emmy® Award-nominated series will air the three ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, Celebrity Edition special episodes on Monday, May 3,10 and 17 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

The three episodes were filmed using small production teams following COVID protocols during the second half of 2020 and early 2021.

Each episode's celebrity lineup will be revealed by the producers closer to the broadcast dates.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, produced by GBH, is the most-watched ongoing PBS series and is seen by around 7 million viewers each week.