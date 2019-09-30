AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS Announces New Judging Panel

NBC's winter sensation "America's Got Talent: The Champions" launches its second season with a panel of judges that includes executive producer Simon Cowell, global superstar Heidi Klum, "AGT's" longest-running judge Howie Mandel and the newest addition, singer, songwriter and author Alesha Dixon, who joins "Champions" from the smash hit "Britain's Got Talent."

Terry Crews will return as host of "Champions," a role he also recently filled this past season on the summer hit "America's Got Talent."

Shin Lim, magician and the first "Champions" World Champion, revealed the new judging panel and host via a magic trick on YouTube.

The first season of "America's Got Talent: The Champions" brought together the world's most talented, memorable and all-around fan favorite acts from past seasons of "AGT" and from the other "Got Talent" franchises around the globe. These all-star acts, which included former winners and finalists, came together to share their artistry and compete against one another in the ultimate celebration of worldwide creativity and talent.

A panel of "America's Got Talent" superfans will have the opportunity to take part in the voting process for the upcoming season. If you are over 18 and want to learn more, visit AGTChampions.com.

The "Got Talent" format has had more than a billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America and has aired in 194 territories worldwide. "Got Talent" holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format in history, with 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

"America's Got Talent: The Champions" season one averaged a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.4 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" Nielsens, MAKING IT the season's #1 most-watched alternative series. "AGT: Champions" doubled NBC's audience in the timeslot versus results from one year earlier (12.4 million viewers vs. 6.2 million) and was Monday night's #1 most-watched telecast with seven of seven original episodes ("live plus same day"). After 35 days of digital and linear delayed viewing, "AGT: Champions" grew to a 3.3 rating in 18-49 and 16.4 million viewers.

"America's Got Talent" was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.





