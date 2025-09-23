 tracker
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Sets Two-Night Season Finale on NBC

By: Sep. 23, 2025
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Sets Two-Night Season Finale on NBC Image
Television’s most-watched summer entertainment series for 20 consecutive years, “America’s Got Talent” will begin its two-night finale on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC with performances from the show’s 10 finalists.   

The season’s final night will begin at 8 p.m. on Sept. 24 with Terry Crews hosting a countdown featuring a look at all of the final performances from the previous night. The finale night concludes with a star-studded results show at 9 p.m., where the winner will be revealed, taking home the $1 million grand prize.  

The finale will showcase the top 10 finalists, incredible guest performers and fan-favorite AGT alumni as they come together across genres for a night of unforgettable performances. 

The guest performers include Grammy Award-winning artist Ciara (performing her hit “Level Up" with Team Recycled), multi-platinum and Grammy nominated superstar Leona Lewis (joined by Lightwire for a beautiful display of light and sound), Grammy-nominated artist Aloe Blacc (accompanied by the Leo High School Choir for his song ‘The Man’), multi-platinum musician Manuel Turizo (joining forces with Micah Palace), rock legend and Journey founder Neal Schon (supporting Season 19’s winner Richard Goodall on his original single ‘Long Time Coming’), singer Danny O’Donoghue of ‘The Script’(reprising Jourdan Blue’s popular audition cover of their single ‘Breakeven’), AGT fan favorite trap choir Sainted (combining with Mama Duke for a performance of her original chart topping hit) and more. 

Viewers can vote for their favorite act here and via the “NBC” and “AGT” Apps (available through Google Play and on the App Store).  “America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly and Natasha Brugler are the executive producers.     

The top 10 finalists include:  

  • Chris Turner – Freestyle Rapper  

  • Jessica Sanchez – Singer  

  • Jourdan Blue – Singer  

  • Leo High School Choir – Choir  

  • LightWire – LED Dance Group  

  • Mama Duke – Rapper* 

  • Micah Palace – Musician* 

  • Sirca Marea – Variety Act 

  • Steve Ray Ladson – Musician*  

  • Team Recycled – Dance Group* 

*Live Show Golden Buzzers  

Photo credit: Trae Patton/NBC


