AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS Renewed for Seven More Seasons

AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS was nominated for a Daytime Emmy® Award in 2012 for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program.

Byron Allen's Allen Media Group division Entertainment Studios, one of the largest independent producers and distributors of film and television with 67 shows on the air and owner of 16 U.S. ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations, eight 24-hour HD television networks, and the free AVOD streaming service Local Now serving nearly 180 million subscribers, proudly announces the renewal of its court series AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS for seven more seasons. AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS was nominated for a Daytime Emmy® Award in 2012 for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program.

Originally launched in September 2010, AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS began airing in its eleventh season last week. Featuring former Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Kevin A. Ross, AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS is a daily half-hour Syndicated courtroom series with clearances on both independent and network group-owned television stations in over 90 percent of U.S. television markets. AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS is also featured on Allen's 24/7 HD television network, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, which is available in over 44 million U.S. homes and is carried on Comcast, DirecTV, ATT U-Verse, Verizon FiOS, DISH, and other major cable carriers nationwide and globally.

AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS one of the five court shows currently produced and distributed by Allen's Entertainment Studios. The others are JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN, SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN, and THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT.

"As we start our eleventh season, AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS is our first and longest-running court series, and we are enthusiastic to continue its success and longevity for another seven seasons," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group. "Judge Kevin Ross in an outstanding television host and judge. Allen Media Group and the audience are very fortunate to have his enormous talents available to us for another seven seasons."

"It's been an amazing ride! Byron Allen's unwavering vision delivered us to the viewers, and our fans still love what we bring to television," said Judge Kevin Ross. "I'm grateful to our dedicated team, and beyond excited to continue presiding over AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS for as long as our audience will have us."

View More TV Stories Related Articles