AMERICAN IDOL Judges and Host Kick Off Auditions

Music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with Emmy®-winning producer and host Ryan Seacrest, were on hand when ABC's "American Idol" kicked off judge city auditions for the upcoming season in search for the next singing sensation on Tuesday, Oct. 6th.

Idol hopefuls still have a chance to audition this season as "Idol Across America" remote virtual auditions continue with nationwide open calls on Oct. 20, Oct. 23 and Oct. 28. To sign up for "Idol Across America" and a chance to virtually audition in front of an "American Idol" producer, please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions.

"American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin and Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.

"American Idol" is returning to ABC for the 2020-2021 season, after dominating Sunday nights during its third season on ABC.

