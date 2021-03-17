AMERICAN BLACK FILM FESTIVAL Ventures Appoints IMG For Development & Marketing

ABFF Ventures LLC. TODAY announced an exclusive commercial partnership with IMG, a global leader in events, media, fashion and sports, that will see IMG sell sponsorship for the entertainment company's portfolio of annual events.

IMG, an Endeavor company, will develop and market a long-term, cohesive sponsorship strategy for the American Black Film Festival (ABFF), ABFF Honors awards gala, and new ABFF Comedy Festival launching in 2021, as well as Film Life Foundation's Social Justice Now Film Festival.

Founded in 1997, ABFF Ventures' primary mission is to create properties that entertain, educate and inspire communities of color while showcasing the work of Black artists and content creators in Hollywood.

The multi-year agreement builds on the Endeavor network's relationship with ABFF, which was formalized when Endeavor Content partnered with ABFF to launch the Social Justice Now Film Festival. IMG will also provide valuation, data and insights powered by Endeavor Analytics, and utilize the broader Endeavor network to identify new and existing assets that will help extend the festivals' reach in different markets and facilitate year-round engagement.

"IMG is undeniably the industry leader in the events and live experiences arena," said Jeff Friday ABFF Ventures Founder & CEO. "We are very thrilled to join forces to expand the global footprint of the ABFF brand and cultivate new partnership opportunities."

Robbie Henchman, Executive Vice-President, IMG, said: "Over the last 25 years, ABFF has become a cornerstone for diversity in Hollywood. We're excited to be partnering with them to re-engineer their sponsorship strategy into one cohesive aggregated offering, providing an opportunity for brands to support this incredible portfolio of festivals for the first time.

"We'll be engaging the full power of the Endeavor network to identify expansion opportunities with the goal of maximizing the festivals' reach and engagement in new markets around the world," he added.

IMG owns, manages and/or represents more than 600 events around the world, including Frieze art fairs, the Miami Open, New York Fashion Week: The Shows, and Culturespaces' new digital art center launching in New York City.

Endeavor Content is a global leader in the development, financing and sales of premium film, television, theater and audio content. Endeavor Analytics provides actionable consumer, marketplace and media INTELLIGENCE to leading brands, leagues and teams.