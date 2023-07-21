AMC Theaters Will Not Charge More For Better Seats

AMC Theaters have abandoned their plan to charge more money for better seats in movie theaters.

CBS News reports that AMC, the largest movie theater chain in the U.S., will plan to leave the cost of all of the seats in their theaters the same. The decision was made after they had tested the initiative at three theaters, with plans to roll it out nationwide later this year.

It was noted that no other movie theater chains had followed in AMC's footsteps to charge different prices for movie theater tickets based on seating locations.

Throughout THE TEST run, AMC offered audiences three tiers of tickets for seats, including value, standard, and preferred. More than 75% of guests who typically sat in the preferred section before the price increase continued to stay there with the upcharge. There was no increase of audience members sitting in the front row with the plan, even if there was a "modest" reduction.

AMC is now planning on testing "spacious" front-row seating later this year. The new plan will include "spacious" seats where audience members can "lay all the way back and relax." Although they did not mention if these seats will be a different cost than the others, it will make it easier for patrons to watch films from the front row.