AMC Theaters Will Not Charge More For Better Seats

Throughout the test run earlier this year, AMC offered audiences three tiers of tickets for seats, including value, standard, and preferred.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

POPULAR

SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 1 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 2 Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 3 Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Photo 4 Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp

AMC Theaters Will Not Charge More For Better Seats

AMC Theaters have abandoned their plan to charge more money for better seats in movie theaters.

CBS News reports that AMC, the largest movie theater chain in the U.S., will plan to leave the cost of all of the seats in their theaters the same. The decision was made after they had tested the initiative at three theaters, with plans to roll it out nationwide later this year. 

It was noted that no other movie theater chains had followed in AMC's footsteps to charge different prices for movie theater tickets based on seating locations.

Throughout THE TEST run, AMC offered audiences three tiers of tickets for seats, including value, standard, and preferred. More than 75% of guests who typically sat in the preferred section before the price increase continued to stay there with the upcharge. There was no increase of audience members sitting in the front row with the plan, even if there was a "modest" reduction.

AMC is now planning on testing "spacious" front-row seating later this year. The new plan will include "spacious" seats where audience members can "lay all the way back and relax." Although they did not mention if these seats will be a different cost than the others, it will make it easier for patrons to watch films from the front row.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
AMC Theaters Will Not Charge More For Better Seats Photo
AMC Theaters Will Not Charge More For Better Seats

AMC Theaters have abandoned their plan to charge more money for better seats in movie theaters. The largest movie theater chain in the U.S., will plan to leave the cost of all of the seats in their theaters the same. The decision was made after they had tested the initiative at three theaters, with plans to roll it out nationwide later this year. 

2
Listen: BARBIE Movie Soundtrack Released With Lizzo, HAIM & More Photo
Listen: BARBIE Movie Soundtrack Released With Lizzo, HAIM & More

BARBIE THE ALBUM features new tracks from an unprecedented lineup of artists including Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Lizzo, KAROL G, Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Khalid, The Kid LAROI, Tame Impala, HAIM, GAYLE and FIFTY FIFTY feat. Kali. Barbie star Ryan Gosling also joins the robust roster of soundtrack artists .

3
Anderson Cooper to Explore the Gilgo Beach Killer in CNN Special Photo
Anderson Cooper to Explore the Gilgo Beach Killer in CNN Special

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns with a deep dive from CNN Correspondent Brynn Gingras into the 13-year investigation into multiple murders of young women along Gilgo Beach and the man, Rex Heuermann, who has now been charged with these crimes.

4
Video: First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Photo
Video: First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY

The first teaser trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate, feautring Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevigne, has been released. The new season of the hit anthology horror series will mark Kardashian's first major acting role. She currently stars in her reality show, The Kardashians on Hulu. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Travis Tritt Releases First-Ever Gospel Project, 'Country Chapel,' Inspired by His Childhood RootsTravis Tritt Releases First-Ever Gospel Project, 'Country Chapel,' Inspired by His Childhood Roots
Video: Alis Vibe Releases 'Surfing the Light' VisualVideo: Alis Vibe Releases 'Surfing the Light' Visual
Anderson Cooper to Explore the Gilgo Beach Killer in CNN SpecialAnderson Cooper to Explore the Gilgo Beach Killer in CNN Special
Jo Dee Messina's Latest Single 'Just To Be Loved' Debuts In Mediabase's Top 100Jo Dee Messina's Latest Single 'Just To Be Loved' Debuts In Mediabase's Top 100

Videos

Video: First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video Video: First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer Video
Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer
Disney+ Drops New SECRET INVASION Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops New SECRET INVASION Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
HADESTOWN