Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
AMC Networks Renews Anne Rice's MAYFAIR WITCHES for Second Season

AMC Networks Renews Anne Rice's MAYFAIR WITCHES for Second Season

Production on season two is expected to begin later this year in New Orleans.

Feb. 03, 2023  

AMC Networks TODAY announced that it has renewed its hit series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches for a second season. The second series in a growing Anne Rice Immortal Universe on AMC and AMC+, Mayfair Witches premiered last month to strong viewership on AMC and dethroned Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire as the #1 new series premiere in the history of AMC+.

Based on the first 30 days of viewership, Mayfair Witches is delivering the most-viewed season of any series ever on AMC+, ahead of Interview and the final season of The Walking Dead. Viewership of the series on AMC+ has grown each week, with the most recent fourth episode hitting a season-to-date high. In linear ratings, Mayfair Witches is a top 10 cable drama in the 2022-2023 season to date with adults 18-49, adults 25-54, and total viewers.

Production on season two is expected to begin later this year in New Orleans.

"We are thrilled with the reaction to this series, especially in the wake of the incredibly strong reception to Interview, and can't wait to bring the fans second seasons of both series in this rich, vibrant and expanding universe based on the works of Anne Rice," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

"In a business in which 'nobody knows anything,' we knew what we were hoping for in terms of building a television franchise around these remarkable characters and stories, and to see these shows arrive and captivate viewers in the way they have is so gratifying and energizing for everyone involved, and there is so much yet to come."

"The success of both Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire once again illustrates the strength and mastery of Anne Rice's work," said Mark Johnson, who is overseeing the entire Anne Rice universe for AMC Networks. "The fact that these first two shows are performing so splendidly with a TV audience gives us much pride in what we've already done and great anticipation for the storytelling opportunities yet to come."

"Anne Rice's 'Lives of the Mayfair Witches' is a sumptuous epic tale that we've only begun to explore," said Esta Spalding, showrunner and executive producer of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. "I'm so grateful to the fans and viewers of the show who've given us the chance to continue telling this story."

Based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, "Lives of the Mayfair Witches," the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. New episodes appear on AMC at 9 p.m. each Sunday and are available three days early on AMC+.

In addition to Emmy-nominated lead Daddario, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches stars Jack Huston as Lasher, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair. The series is executive produced by Mark Johnson, Showrunner Esta Spalding, Writer Michelle Ashford, Director Michael Uppendahl, and Jeff Freilich, and is produced by AMC Studios.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Renee Elise Goldsberry & More to Appear on Jimmy Fallons THATS MY JAM Photo
Renee Elise Goldsberry & More to Appear on Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM
The new season is bringing more laughs, music and a stellar lineup of Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy-winning celebrity guests, including Chloe & Halle Bailey, Kelsea Ballerini, Jabari Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Boi, Quinta Brunson, Chance The Rapper, Darren Criss, Jason DeRulo, Jenna Dewan, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, and more.
VIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
VIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
The two stars chat about Heidi’s daughter, Leni, walking in her first fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice, where Jennifer performed “Nessun Dorma.” The supermodel talks about how all her kids grew up practicing their runway walk in her heels and shares that her father filmed all their births. Watch the new video clip now!
New Online Platform for Filmmakers Red Couch Pictures Launches Photo
New Online Platform for Filmmakers Red Couch Pictures Launches
Designed to provide a platform for the distribution of feature films, short movies and documentaries, Red Couch is a unique and exciting opportunity for young directors to showcase their work to a global audience.

From This Author - Michael Major


Shania Twain Drops New Album 'Queen of Me'Shania Twain Drops New Album 'Queen of Me'
February 3, 2023

The LP represents a deep and dynamic creative statement from this iconic voice – from the energetic opener “Giddy Up!” through the empowered title track “Queen of Me,” and the passionate finale “The Hardest Stone” – which was produced by Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots).
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Billy Porter & More to Appear on Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM Season TwoRenee Elise Goldsberry, Billy Porter & More to Appear on Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM Season Two
February 2, 2023

The new season is bringing more laughs, music and a stellar lineup of Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy-winning celebrity guests, including Chloe & Halle Bailey, Kelsea Ballerini, Jabari Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Boi, Quinta Brunson, Chance The Rapper, Darren Criss, Jason DeRulo, Jenna Dewan, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, and more.
Mya Byrne Shares New Single 'Lend You A Hand' & Makes TV HistoryMya Byrne Shares New Single 'Lend You A Hand' & Makes TV History
February 2, 2023

Produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan, Rhinestone Tomboy finds Mya Byrne at the forefront of a movement propelled by a much needed burst of fresh air. A queer trans woman playing Americana steeped with potent branches of blues, rock, glam and country music.
Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92
February 2, 2023

Larry Rivera, a legendary fixture of Kauai, Hawaii whose career spanned over seven decades and who worked alongside Elvis Presley in ‘Blue Hawaii’ has passed away at the age of 92. Also known as “Mr. Coco Palms,” Rivera was a key fixture of Kauai’s entertainment culture where he started his career in the 50s.
VIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
February 2, 2023

The two stars chat about Heidi’s daughter, Leni, walking in her first fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice, where Jennifer performed “Nessun Dorma.” The supermodel talks about how all her kids grew up practicing their runway walk in her heels and shares that her father filmed all their births. Watch the new video clip now!
share