AMC Networks Announces BEST CHRISTMAS EVER

AMC Networks has viewers covered this holiday season as the second annual "Best Christmas Ever," returns with its largest slate of holiday programming to-date featuring over 60 films and specials airing all day, every day, and this year, expands to all five of AMC Networks. Beginning Monday, November 25 through Christmas Day, the monthlong programming event will offer up more than 700 hours of holiday-themed movies, specials and family favorite films. AMC Networks will be the exclusive home to many holiday favorites including Elf, The Polar Express, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Miracle on 34th Street ('94), Four Christmases, Fred Claus and Rankin-Bass Christmas classics including The Year Without a Santa Claus, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, Jack Frost, and Rudolph's Shiny New Year, among many others. This year's newly expanded Best Christmas Ever holiday event will feature a schedule takeover on AMC, and daily marathons across the other AMC Networks including BBC America, IFC, SUNDANCE TV and WEtv. The majority of movies and specials will also be available on-demand on AMC.com and the AMC app.

"We are delighted for the return of 'Best Christmas Ever,' which quickly resonated with viewers last year and has become a new holiday tradition in celebration of the season," said Tom Halleen, executive vice president of programming strategy, acquisitions and scheduling for AMC Networks. "This year AMC will showcase 31 days and nights of holidays movies and specials, and we are thrilled to extend our largest ever holiday slate to all five of our networks so that viewers can easily access their favorite holiday movies all-month long."

A complete list of the films and specials included in "Best Christmas Ever" follows:

Holiday Films and Family Favorites

12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue (2012)

All I Want for Christmas (1991)

Annie (1982)

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure (2011)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

Christmas in Connecticut (1992)

Christmas Story 2, A (2012)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Dennis The Menace Christmas, A (2007)

Elf (2003)

Ernest Saves Christmas (1988)

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Great Christmas Light Fight, The (25 episodes) (2015-2018)

Gremlins (1984)

Happy Feet (2006)

Heaven Is for Real (2014)

Holiday to Remember, A (1995)

Ice Age (2002)

Jack Frost (1998)

Joyful Noise (2012)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Last Holiday (2006)

Legend of Frosty the Snowman (2005)

Love the Coopers (2015)

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Miracle on Christmas Lake, A (2016)

Miracles from Heaven (2016)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

Nativity Story, The (2006)

Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)

Polar Express, The (2004)

Samantha: An American Girl Holiday (2004)

Scoot & Kassie's Christmas Adventure (2013)

Snow Day (2000)

Sons of Mistletoe, The (2001)

To Grandmother's House We Go (1992)

Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, A (2011)

White Christmas (1954)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Wish for Christmas (2016)

Specials

Donkey's Caroling Christmas-tacular (2011)

Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper, The (2005)

Frosty's Winter Wonderland (1976)

Twas the Night Before Christmas (1974)

First Christmas, The: The Story of the First Christmas Snow (1975)

Leprechauns' Christmas Gold, The (1981)

Little Drummer Boy Book II, The (1976)

Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey (1977)

Merry Madagascar (2009)

How Murray Saved Christmas (2014)

Jack Frost (1979)

Rudolph's Shiny New Year (1976)

Year Without a Santa Claus, The (1974)

Life & Adventures of Santa Claus, The (1985)

Pinocchio's Christmas (1980)

Michael Bublé's Christmas in Hollywood (2015)

Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July (1979)





