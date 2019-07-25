AMC Announces Kick Off of TWD X REVEALS

In the ten weeks leading up to the Season 10 premiere of The Walking Dead on Sunday, October 6 at 9pm ET/8pm CT , AMC will be revealing information on the new season each week across TWD social platforms - photos, videos, and never before seen content- kicking off today.

As announced on The Walking Dead panel at San Diego Comic Con on Friday, July 19, Thora Birch (American Beauty, Clear and Present Danger, Ghost World, Hocus Pocus) will join the cast as Gamma in the upcoming 10th season.Gamma is a Whisperer sentry fiercely protective of Alpha. She is a believer and committed to the Whisperers' way of life.

Today, the network unveiled first-look images of Birch as Gamma, which can be seen below!

The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell.

It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with THE AFTER effects of Alpha's horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable.

But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead it is seemingly a fight they cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society.

The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.







