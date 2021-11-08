AMC+ Acquires ANNE BOLEYN Starring Jodie-Turner Smith

AMC+ TODAY announced it has acquired the new three-part psychological thriller Anne Boleyn, starring Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Without Remorse) in the titular role. The groundbreaking AMC+ Original Series will make its highly anticipated U.S. premiere beginning Thursday, December 9 with the two remaining episodes released on consecutive Thursdays.

The drama explores the final months of Anne Boleyn's life from the eponymous Queen's perspective, as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her. Anne Boleyn depicts the key moments that cause Anne to topple, unpicking her immense strength, her fatal vulnerabilities and her determination to be an equal among men.

"We are proud to add Anne Boleyn to our slate of AMC+ Original Series," said Courtney Thomasma, general manager for AMC+. "Featuring a superb ensemble cast led by Jodie Turner-Smith's mesmerizing performance and a predominantly female creative team, this groundbreaking drama, told from the unique perspective of one of history's most fascinating - and scrutinized - women, makes for a can't-miss television event to end the year."

Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell, Creative Directors, Fable Pictures, say: "We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with AMC - the home of many visionary shows that have inspired us over the years. Jodie Turner-Smith is mesmerizing as Anne Boleyn and we can't wait for audiences to see her exploding the myths around one of England's most notorious queens."

The ensemble cast includes Emmy® and BAFTA® Award nominated actor Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, AMC+'s Gangs of London) as Anne's brother and Tudor nobleman George Boleyn. Mark Stanley (Criminal: UK, Game of Thrones) is Henry VIII, one of the most famous Kings in British history, and Lola Petticrew (Bloodlands) is Anne's love rival, Jane Seymour.

Barry Ward (White Lines, Sundance Now's Des) is KING Henry VIII's closest and most powerful advisor Thomas Cromwell, Jamael Westman (West End's Hamilton) is Jane Seymour's ambitious brother Edward, Amanda Burton (Marcella, Silent Witness) is stoic Governess, Lady Anne Shelton, and Thalissa Teixeira (AMC+'s Ragdoll and Too Close) is Anne's loyal confidante and cousin Madge Shelton.

Newcomer Eve Hedderwick Turner has penned the three-part mini-series, which is directed by Lynsey Miller (Deadwater Fell, Doing Money, The Boy with the Topknot).

Anne Boleyn is produced by Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell through their London-based and Sony Pictures Television (SPT)-backed outfit Fable Pictures. The show is distributed globally by SPT. Renowned historian Dan Jones serves as Executive Producer.