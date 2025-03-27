ALL THE LOST ONES Sets Limited Theatrical Release in the U.S.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All The Lost Ones, Mackenzie Donaldson's new feature film, has set a limited theatrical release for THE WEEKEND of April 18. It will be available on VOD on April 22. The trailer for the film has also debuted and is available to watch.

All The Lost Ones takes place in a near-future dystopian America torn by civil war. A group hiding in a cabin is hunted by a rebel militia and forced into a brutal fight for survival. The story centers on Nia [Jasmine Mathews], her boyfriend Ethan [Douglas Smith], and sister Penny [Vinessa Antoine] who are being hunted by the ruthless rebel militia leader [Devon Sawa] and his platoon, turning their safe haven into a desperate attempt to escape. The film, produced by Yas Taalat at Electric Panda Entertainment, additionally features appearances from Sheila McCarthy and Steven Ogg.

All The Lost Ones premiered at the 2024 Cinefest Sudbury International Film Festival, Won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Writing at the 2024 Vancouver Horror Show and Won Best Narrative Feature at the 2024 Forest City Film Festival.

