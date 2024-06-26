ALEX VS AMERICA Returns to Food Network in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chef Alex Guarnaschelli returns with more intense culinary battles on a new season of Alex vs America, premiering Sunday, July 14th at 9 pm ET/PT. In each episode, host Eric Adjepong invites three talented chefs from across the United States who share the same mastery of a specific culinary genre to battle it out in two rounds of intense cooking challenges where anyone can be sent home -- even Alex. This season will feature chefs with even more culinary credentials and notoriously extreme cuisines, meaning Alex must bring her A-game to land on top against her ambitious challengers. With ultimate bragging rights and $15,000 on the line, the chefs will put their specialty skills to THE TEST to see if they have what it takes to beat the best.

In the season premiere, Alex competes against her longtime friends and fiercest rivals – fellow Iron Chefs Michael Symon, Stephanie Izard and Jose Garces in an intense and emotional two-round showdown for the ages. Alex tackles other formidable challenges throughout the season, including a risky rice battle, Japanese cuisine – a skillset out of her comfort zone, and one of her most personal face-offs against fellow New York City restaurateurs. Some of the elite judges appearing this season are Esther Choi, Leah Cohen, Duff Goldman, Antonia Lofaso, Simon Majumdar, Marcus Samuelsson, Jet Tila, Bobby’s Triple Threat Titans Brooke Williamson and Michael Voltaggio, Geoffrey Zakarian, Claudette Zepeda and even Alex’s Ciao House co-host Gabe Bertaccini, and more.

Get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at how Alex prepared for the competition at FoodNetwork.com/AlexVsAmerica. Plus, follow along with the cooking battles on social media, check out exclusive content with Eric, and get a tour of the set using #AlexVsAmerica.

Alex vs America is produced by Knuckle Sandwich Productions and Lando Entertainment for Food Network.

Comments