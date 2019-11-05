AFI Fest 2019 Announces a Tribute to Martin Scorsese

The American Film Institute (AFI) today announced that AFI FEST 2019 presented by Audi will honor Martin Scorsese with a tribute on Friday, November 15 at the TCL Chinese Theatre. The evening will celebrate theAFI Life Achievement Award recipient and Academy Award® winner's indelible impact on culture as one cinema's most acclaimed filmmakers. Following the a conversation with Scorsese, AFI FEST will present his most recent film, Netflix's THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century.

"Martin Scorsese is an American master," said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. "It is a profound honor for AFI to bring movie lovers together for one night to stand and celebrate this visionary storyteller whose passion for cinema echoes from film preservation to the advancement of the art form."

Tickets to this event and all other screenings and events are now available at Fest.AFI.com.

AFI FEST 2019 takes place November 14-21, 2019, at historic theaters in Los Angeles. Screenings, Galas, and other events will be held at the TCL Chinese Theatre, the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres and the Hollywood Roosevelt and will open with the World Premiere of AFI Conservatory alumna Melina Matsoukas's QUEEN & SLIM. The festival will close with the World Premiere of Apple's THE BANKER. The full program and schedule can be found here.

Audi returns for the 16th year as the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of AFI FEST, enabling the festival to host the very best of world cinema. Audi and their visionary support reflect a continuing commitment to create opportunities for equality in film and television. Audi also supports AFI through the Audi Fellowship for Women, a full-tuition scholarship created in 2017 to support promising female directors entering the AFI Conservatory. This Fellowship is part of the Audi commitment to drive progress and a landmark investment in the future of the storytelling community.

Audi is the exclusive presenting sponsor of AFI FEST 2019. Additional top sponsors include AT&T and American Airlines, the official airline of AFI.





