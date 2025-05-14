A&E's STORAGE WARS to Return with New Season and Expanded Episodes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With more auctions and action than ever before, hit series “Storage Wars” will return to A&E with an all-new, exciting 10-episode season featuring fan-favorite characters and expanded one-hour episodes. The series premiere kicks off on Saturday, June 7 at 9PM ET/PT.

“Storage Wars” features teams of bidders on THE HUNT for valuable abandoned and repossessed storage units and with only a few moments to glimpse inside, they must decide whether they’ve spotted trash or treasure that they can turn into big profits. Join the bidding frenzy as Dan and Laura Dotson take their place leading the auction as buyers compete to grab the best locker of the day.

Brandi Passante, Dave Hester, Kenny Crossley, Ivy Calvin and his sons, Rene and Casey Nezhoda, Lisa Delarios, and Dusty Riach all return as buyers with one ultimate goal - to have their bid be THE ONE to secure the win. It’s a high stakes business where each locker possesses the unexpected and the teams will have to hone their skills to find the diamond in the rough. They’re willing to risk it all in a bidding war, but will they hit the locker jackpot or be left sorting through piles of junk?

“Storage Wars” is produced for A&E by Original Productions, a Fremantle company. Executive producers for Original Productions are Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Jeff Bumgarner and Roman Mykytyn. Franklin Cumberbatch and Sean Gottlieb serve as executive producers for A&E. The show has garnered tremendous global success over the past 15 seasons, captivating audiences in 220 countries and territories across six continents.

Comments

SPONSORED BY PITTSBURGH CLO

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 15% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 11% Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 10% Vote Now!