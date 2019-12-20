A&E's LIVE PD and LIVE RESCUE Return in January

A&E's hit documentary series, "Live PD," returns with new live episodes on Friday and Saturday, January 3-4 at 9pm ET/PT. Hosted by Dan Abrams, with analysis from Tom Morris Jr. and Sgt. Sean 'Sticks' Larkin, "Live PD" is cable's most watched series. To kick-off the new year, A&E is planning to air two bonus episodes on Wednesday, January 8 and Wednesday, January 15 at 8pm ET/PT.

"Live PD" delivers an unprecedented look at policing in America in real time, as live cameras document the work of diverse departments from across the country and the communities they serve.

Hosted by Matt Iseman, "Live Rescue" returns on Monday, January 6 at 9pm ET/PT with a commercial-free first hour. "Live Rescue" follows America's first responders as they bravely put their lives on the line answering emergency rescue calls across the country.

"Live PD" and "Live Rescue" are produced for A&E by MGM's Big Fish Entertainment.





