A&E’s HOMICIDE SQUAD NEW ORLEANS Sets Season 2 Premiere

Season two of A&E’s crime and investigation series “Homicide Squad New Orleans” will return this summer, continuing to chronicle the harrowing work of a dedicated team of homicide detectives within the New Orleans Police Department. Produced by Wolf Entertainment and 44 Blue Production, the new season premieres Thursday, July 17 at 9pm ET/PT on A&E.

In each one-hour episode, “Homicide Squad New Orleans” shines a light on the detectives within The New Orleans Police Department homicide unit, many of whom are natives to the legendary city. United against the odds, these men and women work tirelessly to safeguard their streets and protect their city and home. Each episode focuses on a new case as the team is tasked with piecing together evidence to catch the perpetrator, find answers for the victims’ loved ones, and keep their community safe. This season the series will follow detectives as they work on cases ranging from deadly home invasions, drive by shootings, and fatal physical altercations.

“Homicide Squad New Orleans” is produced by Wolf Entertainment and 44 Blue Productions for A&E Network. Executive producers for Wolf Entertainment are Dick Wolf and Tom Thayer. Executive producers for 44 Blue Productions are Rasha Drachkovitch, Robyn Younie, Malia Marshall, David Hale and Elton Jones. Shelly Tatro serves as executive producer for A&E Network. A+E Global Media holds worldwide distribution rights.

Watch a promo below:

