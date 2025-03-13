A+E Global Media Promotes Matthew Glotzer to Executive VP, Head of Corporate Development & Strategy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Newly rebranded A+E Global Media continues its evolution, promoting Matthew Glotzer to Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Development & Strategy, as announced by David Bank, Chief Financial Officer, to whom he will report.

In this elevated role, Matthew Glotzer will be responsible for shaping the company’s strategic direction, leading investment initiatives, identifying new avenues for organic growth, and working closely with A+E’s executive management team to drive innovation and operational excellence across the Company.

Glotzer brings more than three decades of experience at the crossroads of media and technology, having successfully driven strategic growth initiatives in the film, television, music, and technology industries. Since joining A+E in 2020, he has played a pivotal role in the evolution of the Global Content Sales division, spearheading business intelligence, technology partnerships, and directly overseeing the company’s direct-to-consumer SVOD services.

“Matt’s deep industry expertise and strategic insight have been major catalysts to A+E’s growth,” said Bank. “Since joining the Company, he has been instrumental in expanding our global business and served as a key partner for Corporate Development, the group that he will now lead, and I’m thrilled to have him in this role.”

Paul Buccieri, Chairman and President of A+E Global Media added, “Matt always brings fresh perspectives to strategic discussions and his thought leadership makes him exceptionally well-suited to help guide the next phase of our Company’s transformation.”

Prior to joining A+E Global Media, Glotzer served as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy at Intertrust Technologies Corporation, where he managed financial planning, deal strategy, and investor relations. Before that, he spent nearly 15 years at Twentieth Century Fox in a range of commercial and corporate roles, negotiating Fox’s earliest digital distribution agreements and the launch of Hulu.

Glotzer holds a B.A. in Economics with honors from Wesleyan University and an M.B.A. from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management. He has also taught digital media strategies as an Adjunct Lecturer at Carnegie Mellon University and testified on copyright law as an expert witness before the United States House of Representatives.

ABOUT A+E GLOBAL MEDIA

A+E Global Media, a joint venture of Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst, is an innovative, multiplatform content powerhouse that reaches audiences everywhere and is comprised of some of the most popular and culturally relevant brands in media, including A&E®, Lifetime®, HISTORY®, LMN®, FYI®, Home.Made.Nation™ and VICE TV®. Our audiences extend to more than 414 million households in 200+ territories and in 40+ languages. With over 70,000 distinct assets available around the world, the company produces best-in-class content across the multiplatform landscape. A+E Global Media boasts full-scale production capabilities with A+E Studios® and A+E Factual Studios™.

A+E Digital encompasses Websites, Apps, social media, short form content, AVOD offerings; and SVOD products A&E Crime Central™, HISTORY Vault® and Lifetime Movie Club™ and 60+ FAST channels from the company’s wildly popular library. A+E Global Media is headquartered in the United States, with owned & operated entities in Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and a joint venture in LATAM.

Comments