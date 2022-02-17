A&E Announces SECRETS OF THE CHIPPENDALES MURDERS Limited Series

A&E Network unveils the shocking story behind the Chippendales empire in new 4-part documentary event "Secrets of the Chippendales Murders" which gives a look beyond the bright lights into a dark world of drugs, arson, a love triangle and a murder. Chippendales was a nightclub that aimed to allure and please women with its scantily clad male dancers and vivacious music, and quickly advanced toward a pop culture phenomenon, until it came crashing down.

Through exclusive interviews, never-before-seen crime scene video and declassified FBI surveillance audio, the special unravels the hidden tale of how sex, jealousy, arson, hefty-bags filled with cash and mafia shakedowns all led up to one of the most outrageous murders in American history. The special will air across 4-weeks beginning Monday, March 14 at 10pm ET/PT following all-new episodes of "Secrets of Playboy" which was A&E's #1 series launch in more than five years.

Launching its first show featuring male strippers in 1979, Chippendales became an overnight sensation with lines wrapping around the block. Creator Steve Banerjee immediately recognized the growth potential Chippendales had, thus bringing on Emmy-winning TV producer and choreographer Nick DeNoia to help him expand.

When Banerjee signed an ill-advised contract on the back of a napkin that gave DeNoia rights to the touring productions of the show, the two men were set off on a COLLISION COURSE that would destroy the multi-million-dollar empire and ultimately cost DeNoia his life. However, Banerjee's thirst for power didn't end with DeNoia's death. With rival nightclubs being set afire and the attempted murders of two ex-Chippendales employees, the FBI was faced with trying to bring Banerjee to justice and embarked upon a sting operation that spanned two continents.

Former dancers, producers, investigators and family members including Eddy Prevot, Hodari Sababu, Mike Waldron, Eric Gilbert, Christian Banerjee, and Tom and Cathy DeNoia share their stories of what being part of the Chippendales phenomenon was really like, and the heartbreak they suffered when it all came crashing down.

For the first time ever, viewers will hear an exclusive interview from hitman Louie Lopez's defense attorney, Frank Rothman, who shares a detailed play-by-play of the killer's rationale, up until the minute he pulled the trigger. Additional exclusive interviews are featured with former Chippendales' associate producer Jay D. Schwartz, Banerjee's best friend Howard Metz as well as from DeNoia's secret lover, David Arad and Arad's ex-boyfriend David Shrem who got mistakenly caught up in the search for DeNoia's killer.

"Secrets of the Chippendales Murders" is produced for A&E Network by Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM company, for A&E Network. Executive Producers for Big Fish Entertainment are Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D'Agostino, Jordana Starr, Brent Hodge and Joe Venafro. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E Network.

Watch a new teaser here: