ADG Awards to Honor Michael Denering

The Awards ceremony, which also honors winners in 14 categories of production design, is set for Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Dec. 22, 2022  

Scenic Artist Michael Denering, best known for his creative painting of artwork for Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, Toys, Die Hard, Batman Returns, Jurassic Park and Bram Stoker's DRACULA will receive the Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) Lifetime Achievement Award from the Scenic, Title & Graphic Artists (STG), at the 27th Annual ADG Awards.

The Awards ceremony, which also honors winners in 14 categories of production design, is set for Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in the Wilshire Grand Ballroom. This is the first of four Lifetime Achievement Awards to be announced by the Art Directors Guild.

"Michael Denering is what his colleagues have referred to as a 'dynamic' scenic artist. From his beginnings painting scenery at CBS Television City to his many years at Warner Brothers Studios, Mike's career as a filmmaker has seen his murals and backings appear in over 100 films.

Additionally, Mike's commercial work outside of Hollywood spans the globe. I originally met Mike when I joined the STG council in 2015. His work as a teacher and insight into our craft's history paved the way for many members to succeed within this industry and the ADG. It's an honor to present Michael with the Scenic, Title & Graphics Lifetime Achievement award. Michael continues to champion and inspire scenic artists of the next generation," said Clint Schultz, STG Council Chair.

Michael Denering's work as a scenic artist has graced productions in television, motion pictures, theater, and studios during his 42-year varied career. Among many other films and TV shows, Michael worked on Dennis the Menace, Kong: Skull Island, Hoffa, Django Unchained, American Horror Story, Glee, Grace & Frankie, The Jimmy Kimmel Show, Archie Bunker's Place, The Carol Burnett Show, Three's Company, WILD Wild West, Angels and Demons and Coming to America.

For 26 years, Denering worked at Warner Bros. in various capacities. He moved on to Fox Studios and worked on outdoor stage murals for such movies as Young Frankenstein, The Seven Year Itch, Family Guy, The Oxbow Incident, THE SIMPSONS and Star Wars. In addition, Denering painted scenery for the Mark Taper Forum, the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and the Ahmanson Theater in Downtown L.A. His beautiful backdrops grace Disney's Epcot Center and several plays and operas.

Denering was deeply involved in volunteering for IATSE Local 816 Scenic, Graphic and Title Artists and Local 800 (Art Directors Guild) when the two unions merged, serving on both boards. He was Co-Chair for the Fine Arts Committee overseeing Gallery 800 and The Figure Drawing Workshop. He retired in 2020 and continues to create beautiful works of art.

Additional ADG Lifetime Achievement Award honorees from the Production Designers and Art Directors Council (AD), the Set Designers & Model Makers Council (SDMM), and the Illustrators & Matte Artists Council (IMA) will be announced shortly. A complete list of past honorees can be found on ADG's website.

The ADG Awards will present winners in 14 competitive categories representing theatrical films, television programs, commercials, animated feature films and music videos. Nominations for ADG's Excellence in Production Design Awards will be announced Monday, January 9, 2023. Final online voting will begin on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Returning as producer of this year's ADG Awards is Art Director Michael Allen Glover, ADG (Station Eleven, The Alienist, Solos). Joining the team as co-producer is Production Designer Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG (Out of the Blue, Breakwater, American Murderer).

Honorees for Cinematic Imagery Award, Lifetime Achievement Awards, Hall of Fame and the William Cameron Menzies Award will be announced at a later date. ADG Awards are open only to productions, when made within the U.S., by producers' signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions.



