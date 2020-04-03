ACM PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY Reveals Song List

The list of fan-favorite songs for ACM® PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY, a new two-hour special hosted by CBS THIS MORNING's Gayle King, has been revealed. The special will be broadcast Sunday, April 5 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and on CBS All Access. Featuring intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with country music's biggest stars, as well as clips from past ACM Awards® moments, the special will provide a night filled with entertainment, hope and reflection and bring the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most. Also, Bobby Bones will introduce the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund.

ACM PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY performances will include:

As previously announced, iHeartMedia's leading country radio host and ACM Radio Award National On-Air Personality of the Year Bobby Bones, a long-time ACM Lifting Lives® supporter, will introduce the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund during the telecast. ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music, created this fund to assist individuals working in the COUNTRY MUSIC industry who are suffering a financial crisis as a result of the pandemic. Those in need can apply for funds at ACMLiftingLives.org.

For more information, visit ACMcountry.com.

The special is produced for television by Dick Clark productions. R.A. Clark, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Amy Thurlow are executive producers. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.





