ACCELERATION, Starring Dolph Lundgren and Natalie Burn, Available on Digital Today

Acceleration is now available on digital and will be released on Blue-Ray and DVD on Dec. 17.

Vladik Zorich (Dolph Lundgren), a villainous crime lord, is double-crossed by his most trusted operative Rhona (Natalie Burn). Vladik's propensity for power, control, and violence drives him to kidnap Rhona's son forcing her to participate in a twisted plan to eliminate one of Vladik's enemies. To keep her on a short leash, Vladik sets out the 'rules' to his 'game' and overseas Rhona's every move as she navigates the darkened streets of Los Angeles. As her son's life hangs in the balance, Rhona struggles to eliminate the most violent and depraved delinquents, however, Vladik underestimates the power of a mother's love and finds himself losing control as his devious plan.

ACCELERATION BLU-RAY™️

Number of discs: 1

Running Time: 85 minutes

Genre: Action/Thriller

Aspect Ratio: 16x9 1.78

Audio: English 5.1 DTS HD-MA

Closed Caption: English SDH

Region A

Rated: Not Rated

ACCELERATION DVD:

Number of discs: 1

Running Time: 85 minutes

Genre: Action/Thriller

Aspect Ratio: 16x9 1.78

Audio: English Dolby Digital 5.1

Closed Caption: English CC & SDH

Rated: Not Rated

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) powers custom content solutions to the world's largest retail, media and technology companies. The global company provides premium feature films and series to digital platforms including iTunes, Netflix, and Amazon, cable and satellite providers including Comcast, Dish Network and DirecTV, and major retailers including Wal-Mart and Target. Leveraging Cinedigm's unique capabilities, content and technology, the company has emerged as a leader in the fast-growing digital-first channel business, with seven networks under management that reach hundreds of millions of devices while also providing premium content and service expertise to the entire digital-first ecosystem. With reciprocal distribution partnerships in both the United States and China, Cinedigm's growing stable of platforms has unprecedented availability in the two largest markets in the world.





Related Articles View More TV Stories