ABC's A MILLION LITTLE THINGS Fans Will Be Able To Unlock the Opening Scene of the Season Two Premiere on Twitter

Calling all Millionaires! Two weeks before the season premiere of "A Million Little Things," @AMillionABC will kick-off a Heart for Reminder opportunity, giving Twitter users a sneak peek of the heartbreaking opening scene of the season two premiere. At 12:00 a.m. PDT/3:00 a.m. EDT on Sept. 12, a Tweet with video calling out the season one finale cliffhanger will be posted, encouraging users to like the Tweet to opt-in to the program. Those who opt-in and have notifications enabled on their accounts will instantly receive the season two cold open as a video Tweet notification. They will also be alerted a few hours before the "A Million Little Things" season two premiere on Sept. 26 with a second video Tweet notification, which will serve as a reminder to tune-in and provide them with an additional exclusive sneak peek of the season premiere.

"coming home" - When Delilah goes into labor, Eddie feels compelled to tell Katherine the truth about being the baby's father. Meanwhile, Gary and Maggie struggle with living together post-cancer, and Rome and Regina continue to be at odds about having a baby of their own, on the season premiere of "A Million Little Things," airing THURSDAY, SEPT. 26 (9:01-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LSV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Kim Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Guest stars include Drea de Matteo as Barbara, Rhys Cairo as Mitch, Chandler Riggs as PJ, Donna Benedicto as Kendra, Alanna Ubach as Dawn and June Kyoto Lu as Joo Hee.

The episode "coming home" was written by DJ Nash and directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado.

DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; and Nina Lopez-Corrado serves as co-executive producer on the series, from ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





