ABC to Air Robert Redford Special Honoring Late Actor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new special, "Robert Redford: The Life & Legacy of an American Icon – Special Edition of 20/20” will air Thursday, Sept. 18 (10:02-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

The one-hour special celebrates the life and legacy of the actor and Oscar-winning filmmaker who passed away on Sept. 16, 2025. During a legendary career in Hollywood that spanned six decades, Redford was also known for his political and environmental activism, co-founding the Sundance Film Festival and continuing to work with the Sundance Lab in support of independent filmmakers.

The special details Redford’s extraordinary life and legendary career, from his beginnings on Broadway to his rise into superstardom, and chronicles how Redford used his platform to make positive change.

The special includes never-before-seen footage of Redford from the ABC News archive, exclusive never-before-seen photos of Redford, and interviews with Bob Woodward, renowned journalist; Larry Aidem, former president and CEO of The Sundance Channel; Larry Hackett, former People Magazine managing editor and ABC News contributor; Chris Eyre, Sundance Lab alum and film director and producer; Michael Feeney Callan, official biographer; Jill Tidman, The Redford Center executive director; and more. The special also features Deborah Roberts, co-anchor of “20/20,” Chris Connelly, ABC News entertainment correspondent and Kelley Carter, ABC News contributor.

“Robert Redford: The Life & Legacy of an American Icon – Special Edition of 20/20” is produced by “20/20” and ABC News Studios. Janice Johnston is the executive producer of “20/20.” David Sloan is senior executive producer for ABC News Studios.