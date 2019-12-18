ABC to Air Encore Presentation of CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS

Celebrate the holidays with an encore presentation of "CMA Country Christmas," airing

Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 9/8c on the ABC Television Network. Trisha Yearwood hosts and performs during the festive special with additional performances by Dierks Bentley, Kristin Chenoweth, for KING & COUNTRY, Chris Janson, Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Runaway June, Cece Winans, Brett Young and Chris Young coming together for a joyful night filled with Christmas classics and one-of-a-kind collaborations to celebrate the holidays.



"CMA Country Christmas" features a performance by for KING & COUNTRY that "set the internet aflame with their theatric, percussive version of "Little Drummer Boy'" (Tennessean) that "left fans in awe" (PopCulture) and whose performance "stole the show" (PopCulture). The holiday special also brought together powerhouse vocalists Yearwood, Chenoweth, Kelly, Hillary Scott and Winans for a once-in-a-lifetime performance of "Children Go Where I Send Thee," and the show concluded with the all-star lineup of Yearwood, Chenoweth, Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Winans and Brett Young performing "Feliz Navidad."



Experience the magic of the holidays and watch select performances of your favorite artists from "CMA Country Christmas" on CMA's VEVO Channel.

CMA partnered with Balsam Hill, beautifully realistic Christmas trees and décor, to decorate the "CMA Country Christmas" stage again this year. Learn more at balsamhill.com.



"CMA Country Christmas" is a production of the COUNTRY MUSIC Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Paul Miller is the Director, and Jon Macks is the Writer.

Photo Credit: ABC/CMA





