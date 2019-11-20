ABC Renews SUMMER FUN & GAMES for 2020

Following a wildly successful run last summer that propelled ABC to rank No. 1 across all key adult demos, the network has announced the return of seven shows from its popular "Summer Fun & Games" lineup, including "The $100,000 Pyramid" (season five), "Card Sharks" (season two), "Celebrity Family Feud" (season six), "Match Game" (season five), "Press Your Luck" (season two), "To Tell the Truth" (season five), and as previously announced, the second season of "Holey Moley."

"Summer has become synonymous with ABC's 'Fun & Games' brand," said Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night, ABC Entertainment. "To have these shows return is a testament to their strength, and the excitement and fun they bring each week. These are legit star-studded shows that celebrate everything we love about the spirit of competition. Thanks to them and 'The Bachelorette,' we dominated summer and are doubling down on next year."

ABC ranked as the No. 1 network of the summer among Adults 18-49 (1.0/5 - tie with NBC), marking the first time the Net ranked No. 1 during the summer in 24 years - since summer 1995. In addition, ABC finished as the summer's No. 1 network with Adults 18-34 and among key female demos (W18-34/W18-49). Additionally, ABC claimed a network-leading 9 of the Top 20 entertainment broadcast series over the summer in Adults 18-49, including the summer's No. 1 show with "The Bachelorette."

"THE $100,000 PYRAMID"

"The $100,000 Pyramid" is the timeless word-association game in which two celebrities and their partners face off in a race against the clock to make it to the winner's circle and take home $100,000. "Good Morning America"'s Michael Strahan hosts "The $100,000 Pyramid."

"The $100,000 Pyramid" is produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and taped in front of a live studio audience in New York. Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Vin Rubino executive produce.

"CARD SHARKS"

"Card Sharks" is a game where one turn of a playing card can make you a winner or a loser! The road to glory and riches begins with two players facing off in a head-to-head elimination race where the winning player claims a $10,000 cash prize and a chance to turn that amount into a life-changing payday. The anticipation builds as the winning contestant risks their prize on predicting seven final cards. THE PLAYER leaves the game with whatever amount of money they have in their bank after their prediction, and results are revealed on the flip of their seventh and final card.

"Card Sharks" is produced by Fremantle. Scott St. John is showrunner and executive producer, and Jennifer Mullin is also an executive producer.

"CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD"

"Celebrity Family Feud" is hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey. The iconic game show features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Jennifer Mullin is an executive producer, along with Gaby Johnston, who also serves as showrunner.

"HOLEY MOLEY"

"Holey Moley" is the first-of-its-kind, extreme mini-golf competition series that showcases self-proclaimed miniature-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through a series of matchups on an unparalleled, epic obstacle golf course. Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore serve as color and play-by-play commentator, respectively, while Jeannie Mai is the sideline correspondent. NBA superstar Stephen Curry is an executive producer as well as the "Holey Moley" resident golf pro.

In its second season, eight competitors will test their skills on the "Holey Moley" course every week. Round one winners move on to round two; and from there, the finalists face off in a daunting mini-golf challenge. At the end of every episode, only one competitor will be crowned the winner and walk away with "The Golden Putter" trophy and the "Holey Moley" plaid jacket. Then, in an epic finale event, the winners from each episode will face off for the chance to win an eye-popping $250,000 grand prize. It all comes down to one putt!

Holey Moley" is created by Eureka Productions and produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.

"MATCH GAME"

It's time to laugh, cheer and BLANK because "Match Game" is coming back for more. ABC has picked up the hilarious panel game show for season five with THE ONE and only Alec Baldwin at the helm with his skinny mic in hand. Produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank.

"Match Game" is produced by Fremantle. Scott St. John is showrunner and executive producer, and Alec Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz and Jennifer Mullin are also executive producers.

"PRESS YOUR LUCK"

Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, "Press Your Luck" is a game of wits, strategy and even higher stakes as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. During each game of "Press Your Luck," three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the all-new bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win a fortune.

"Press Your Luck" is produced by Fremantle. John Quinn is showrunner and executive producer, and Jennifer Mullin, Elizabeth Banks & Max Handelman are also executive producers.

"TO TELL THE TRUTH"

"To Tell the Truth" is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956 and is hosted by the star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish," Anthony Anderson. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring captivating characters from Pop culture. Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the banter as a sassy, straight-talking commentator.

In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.

"To Tell the Truth" is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter is showrunner and executive producer, and Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are also executive producers.

