ABC Renews Jimmy Kimmel's Contract for Historic 20th Season

May. 14, 2019  

ABC Renews Jimmy Kimmel's Contract for Historic 20th Season

ABC President Karey Burke announced today at the network's Upfront press conference that Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to a three-year contract extension, which will keep him on the network through a historic 20th season as host and executive producer of ABC's late-night talk show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" One of the most respected voices in television, Kimmel has become a staple for the network not only for his work on the Emmy®-winning "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" but also for hosting "The Oscars®" twice, as well as "The Primetime Emmy Awards." His annual appearance at the ABC Upfront presentation is a yearly highlight.

Additionally, Kimmel, who recently launched Kimmelot Productions, will host and executive produce ABC's highly anticipated live sitcom special, "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons'" on Wednesday, May 22.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is currently in its 17th season. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well-known for its huge viral video successes, with 10 billion views and 14 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. EDT|10:35 p.m. CDT on ABC.



Related Articles View More TV Stories


From This Author TV News Desk



  • Black Oak Arkansas Return With New Album 'Underdog Heroes'
  • Guitarists Raul Midon & Lionel Loueke Combine Forces for a Summer Tour
  • Terence Blanchard Honored as a BMI Icon
  • 2019 Mizzou International Composers Festival Adds More Concerts, Offers Free Admission
  • Toronto International Film Festival Unveils Jury for 2019 Platform Programme
  • DYGL Announces New Album 'Songs Of Innocence & Experience'

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup