ABC Renews Jimmy Kimmel's Contract for Historic 20th Season

ABC President Karey Burke announced today at the network's Upfront press conference that Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to a three-year contract extension, which will keep him on the network through a historic 20th season as host and executive producer of ABC's late-night talk show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" One of the most respected voices in television, Kimmel has become a staple for the network not only for his work on the Emmy®-winning "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" but also for hosting "The Oscars®" twice, as well as "The Primetime Emmy Awards." His annual appearance at the ABC Upfront presentation is a yearly highlight.

Additionally, Kimmel, who recently launched Kimmelot Productions, will host and executive produce ABC's highly anticipated live sitcom special, "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons'" on Wednesday, May 22.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is currently in its 17th season. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well-known for its huge viral video successes, with 10 billion views and 14 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. EDT|10:35 p.m. CDT on ABC.





