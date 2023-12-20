ABC News Expands 'The Year' Franchise Hosted By Robin Roberts With Two Primetime Specials

ABC News Studios announces the expansion of hit show “The Year” with two primetime specials looking back at the biggest moments of 2023 and the best of what's to come in 2024 — both hosted by “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts.

For the 13th consecutive year, the successful franchise “The Year” returns with “The Year: 2023”. This annual two-hour primetime tradition gives viewers a look at the most iconic and memorable moments of 2023, from major news events and pop-culture stories in the news to the breakout stars, heroes and changemakers who dominated headlines and social media.

Roberts will be joined by an award-winning team of ABC News anchors and correspondents, including “Good Morning America” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos, plus “World News Tonight” anchor and managing editor David Muir, “20/20” co-anchor Deborah Roberts, “Nightline” co-anchor Juju Chang, “ABC News Live Prime” anchor Linsey Davis, ABC News chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent Ginger Zee, “GMA”'s Lara Spencer, and multiplatform reporter Ashan Singh. “The Year: 2023” brings audiences a star-studded and news-filled look at the events that defined this past year.

New this year, “The Year” franchise grows to include a special one-hour event, “The Year: Countdown to 2024,” on New Year's Eve. Roberts conjures up the best moments of 2023 and takes out her own crystal ball to look ahead to 2024. She'll be joined by Deborah Roberts, Chang, Spencer, “GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-anchor Eva Pilgrim and ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly.

Both primetime specials will feature insightful commentators from across entertainment and news and new interviews with CMA's New Artist of the Year Jelly Roll, the multiplatinum-selling GRAMMY winner Ashanti, the “everyman” star of 2023's sleeper hit series “Jury Duty” Ronald Gladden and more, with special appearances by ABC's “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner and new fiancée Theresa Nist, the incomparable music legend Missy Elliot, and cameos from the “Dancing with the Stars” cast.

“The Year: 2023” airs Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 9:00-11:00 p.m. EST on ABC. “The Year: Countdown to 2024” airs Sunday, Dec. 31, 7:00-8:00 p.m. EST, just before “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024,” which airs live Sunday, Dec. 31, at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. Both “The Year” specials stream the next day on Hulu.

John Green is executive producer of “The Year: 2023” and “The Year: Countdown to 2024”. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Both specials are produced by ABC News Studios. ABC News Studios is led by Mike Kelley. Reena Mehta is the SVP of Streaming and Digital Content.

About ABC News Studios

ABC News Studios, inspired by ABC News' trusted reporting, is an award-winning, premium news and documentary original production house and commissioning partner of series and specials. ABC News Studios champions untold and authentic stories driving the cultural zeitgeist spanning true-crime, investigations, pop culture and news-adjacent stories.

ABC News Studios' original titles include critically acclaimed documentaries “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” “Sound of the Police,” “The Lady Bird Diaries” and “Aftershock,” and popular docu-series and documentaries, including “Killing County,” “Wild Crime,” “Mormon No More,” “The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump” and “Jelly Roll: Save Me.”