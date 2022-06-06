ABC News Announces SOUL OF A NATION Pride Month Special

ABC News' "Soul of a Nation" will present a one-hour primetime special, "PRIDE: To Be Seen," documenting the LGBTQ+ experience and examining what it means to be seen in the current moment as a member of the community.

The special, hosted by actress and model Cara Delevingne with a special show open composed and performed by artist Alok, explores the meaning of Pride and celebrates and honors the past while looking ahead to the future.

"Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts also explores the intersectionality of faith and queerness through a revealing conversation with pastor Michael Walrond Jr. of the First Corinthian Baptist Church in Harlem, New York. The special will also celebrate trans joy, with "Nightline" co-anchor Juju Chang sitting down with activist Diamond Stylz at the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City.

Senior national correspondent Steve Osunsami highlights a group of teenagers devoted to creating an LGBTQ+-affirming learning environment as anti-LGBTQ+ legislation sweeps the nation. Osunsami also speaks to Camika Shelby, the mother of Nigel Shelby, a gay teen from Alabama who died by suicide. Correspondent Gio Benitez will have an exclusive primetime interview with newly appointed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the first Black and openly LGBTQ+ woman in the role.

"PRIDE: To Be Seen" also details the anthology of drag culture and the ballroom scene and how many people now embrace the once underground artforms, featuring "POSE" star Dominique Jackson and "Drag Race"'s Aquaria, Eureka, Gottmik, Olivia Lux, Pangina Heals and Symone.

Correspondent Alex Perez will moderate the "Soul of a Nation" staple "In the Kitchen" discussion on parenting trans and queer children with actor/television host Jonathan Bennett, singer/actor Joshua Colley and Schuyler Bailar, the first openly transgender athlete to compete in any sport on NCAA Division I men's team. "Soul of a Nation Presents: PRIDE: To Be Seen" airs Thursday, June 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Steven Canals, co-creator of the groundbreaking FX series "POSE," is executive producer of the "Soul of a Nation" special.

"When I think of PRIDE I will always think of my queer and trans forebearers who were not afraid to rebel against discrimination," Canals shared. "Alongside the ABC News team, I'm honored to contribute to the SOUL OF A NATION series by producing 'PRIDE: To Be Seen,' which celebrates all the ways the LGBTQ+ community continues to resist thereby creating change."

"PRIDE: To Be Seen" is executive produced by Robert Zepeda, Catherine McKenzie, Seni Tienabeso and Steven Canals. ABC News' "Soul of a Nation" was created by Marie Nelson.

Watch the trailer here: