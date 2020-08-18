ABC Is Thursday's No. 1 Network and Builds to a 5-Week High in Adults 18-49

‘Holey Moley’ Grows by Double Digits to Its Biggest Audience in 4 Weeks

ABC Thursday Primetime (8:00-11:00 p.m. - 3.4 million and 0.7/4 in AD18-49):

With its "Summer Fun & Games" lineup, ABC ranked as Thursday's No. 1 network in Adults 18-49 and grew week to week by 17% (0.7/4 vs. 0.6/4) to hit a 5-week high on the night-since 7/9/20.

· Opposite CBS' "Big Brother" premiere, ABC's "Holey Moley" built over the prior week by double digits in Total Viewers (+12% - 3.7 million vs. 3.3 million) and Adults 18-49 (+17% - 0.7/5 vs. 0.6/4) to draw its biggest audience in 4 weeks-since 7/16/20.

· The season finale of ABC's "Don't" stood as the No. 1 series in Thursday's 9:00 p.m. hour among Adults 18-49 (0.6/4),ranking as the No. 1 broadcast program in the time slot on each of 8 original telecasts this summer. "Don't" grew for the 2nd consecutive week in Total Viewers (+4% - 2.8 million vs. 2.7 million) and held even week to week in Adults 18-49 (0.6/4) to close out its first season with its most-watched telecast in 1 month-since 7/16/20.

· "To Tell the Truth" built week to week in Total Viewers (+3% - 3.6 million vs. 3.5 million) and Adults 18-49 (+17% - 0.7/4 vs. 0.6/4) to deliver its best performance in 5 weeks-since 7/9/20. ABC's "To Tell the Truth" ranked as the No. 1 program in the Thursday 10:00 p.m. hour in both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49. In fact, "To Tell the Truth" stood as the No. 1 series in its time slot for its 11th straight original telecast this summer with Adults 18-49.

