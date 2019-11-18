ABC Audio Announces Thanksgiving Weekend Programming

ABC Audio will provide three specials to affiliates to kick off the holiday season over Thanksgiving weekend: "Every Girl At Christmas," "Rock & Reelz" and "America's Bounty."

The three-hour COUNTRY MUSIC special, "Every Girl At Christmas," is hosted by Trisha Yearwood, the chart-topping country artist, FOOD NETWORK STAR and host of ABC's "CMA Country Christmas." The special kicks off the holiday season with both classic and new country holiday tunes. In addition, stars like Chris Young, Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Carly Pearce, Brett Eldredge, Lady Antebellum, Chris Janson, Keith Urban, Dan + Shay, Luke Bryan and more share their memories of holiday food, gifts, music, movies, traditions and decorations.

"Rock & Reelz," the three-hour program hosted by Journey's Jonathan Cain, takes a look back at some of the greatest rock songs from popular films such as "Goodfellas," "Easy Rider," "Bohemian Rhapsody" and more. The special features artists including Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Aerosmith, Bob Seger, Pat Benatar, Blondie and Journey.

The three-hour special "America's Bounty" is hosted by ABC News Correspondent Aaron Katersky with reporting by correspondents Alex Stone, Jason Nathanson, Jim Ryan, Michelle Franzen and more. The special takes listeners to an egg farm in New Hampshire, a five-generation livestock farm in South Dakota, and a hydroponic vegetable farm in New Jersey to report on the people who produce what ends up on America's tables. "America's Bounty" also visits a vineyard in California's Santa Maria Valley, where sustainable winegrowing is their mission.





Related Articles View More TV Stories