ABC Announces Updated Wednesday Night Prime-Time Schedule for 2020-2021 Season

Today, ABC announced the Emmy Award-nominated comedy series "black-ish" will join the network's Wednesday night lineup when the 2020-2021 prime-time schedule premieres. The previously announced new comedy "Call Your Mother" will debut later in the season.

ABC's new Wednesday night prime-time schedule is as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific):

WEDNESDAY 8:00 p.m. "The Goldbergs" 8:30 p.m. "black-ish" 9:00 p.m. "The Conners" 9:30 p.m. "American Housewife" 10:00 p.m. "Stumptown"

"'black-ish' has a long-standing history of shining a light on current events and honoring Black voices through the lens of the Johnson family," said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. "After speaking with Kenya and our creative partners, we decided it was important to tell these meaningful stories during this moment in time, so we are adjusting our premiere schedule and are committed to doing whatever it takes to bring this series back as soon as we possibly can. Following recent monumental events, it's imperative that the dialogue continues and empowers viewers to raise their voices, and there is no other show that does that like 'black-ish.'"

"We are incredibly grateful to Karey, Dana and Peter for recognizing the importance of 'black-ish' in this moment and applaud them for making the necessary shifts to bring the show back as soon as possible," said Kenya Barris. "While the last few months have felt overwhelming at times, they have also underscored just how important it is that Black voices are not only heard but empowered and amplified as well; and our entire 'black-ish' team is humbled to be a small part of telling our stories and are excited to get back to these conversations."

Additional pickups and schedule information (including specific premiere dates) to be announced soon.

ABC programming can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu.

