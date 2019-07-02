ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for GREY'S ANATOMY, MODERN FAMILY, and More

ABC has set fall premiere dates for its new and returning series for the 2019-2020 season.

It all starts with the return of TV's preeminent competition series, "Dancing with the Stars," on Monday, Sept. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). "The Good Doctor" resumes its residency one week later - Monday, Sept. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT).

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, "The Conners" returns (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), followed by "Bless This Mess" at its new time (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT). Next, the "black-ish" universe expands with the series debut of "mixed-ish" (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), which tells the story of Rainbow Johnson's (Tracee Ellis Ross) experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the '80s; and "black-ish" launches its sixth season at its new time (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT). The night culminates with the series premiere of new drama "Emergence," starring Allison Tolman as a police chief trying to unravel a mystery involving a young child (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT).

"The Goldbergs" kicks off the night on Wednesday, Sept. 25 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), followed by "Schooled" (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT); the historic, final season debut of "Modern Family" (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT); and the season two premiere of "Single Parents" (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT). The series premiere of new drama "Stumptown," based on the graphic novel and starring Cobie Smulders, rounds out the night (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT).

The longest-running prime-time medical drama, "Grey's Anatomy," launches its 16th season on Thursday, Sept. 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), followed by the season premieres of "A Million Little Things" (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) and "How to Get Away with Murder" (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT).

"American Housewife" bows on its new night and time, Friday, Sept. 27 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), followed by the season premiere of "Fresh Off the Boat" at its new time (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), and ABC News' "20/20" (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT).

On Sunday, Sept. 29, "AFV" launches its 30th season (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT). "Shark Tank," dives into season 11 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT); followed by "The Rookie," starring Nathan Fillion, which premieres on its new night and time (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT).

Sunday, Oct. 6, marks the series premiere of "Kids Say the Darndest Things" (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT). This fresh take on a TV classic is hosted and executive produced by comedic superstar Tiffany Haddish.

Premiere dates are listed below. All times listed are EDT, and new series are listed in bold.

MONDAY, SEPT. 16

8:00-10:00 p.m. "Dancing with the Stars" (Season 28 premiere)

MONDAY, SEPT. 23

10:00-11:00 p.m. "The Good Doctor" (Season 3 premiere)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

8:00-8:30 p.m. "The Conners" (Season 2 premiere)

8:30-9:00 p.m. "Bless This Mess" (Season 2 premiere; new time)

9:00-9:30 p.m. "mixed-ish" (Series premiere)

9:30-10:00 p.m. "black-ish" (Season 6 premiere; new time)

10:00-11:00 p.m. "Emergence" (Series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

8:00-8:30 p.m. "The Goldbergs" (Season 7 premiere)

8:30-9:00 p.m. "Schooled" (Season 2 premiere)

9:00-9:30 p.m. "Modern Family" (Season 11 premiere)

9:30-10:00 p.m. "Single Parents" (Season 2 premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. "Stumptown" (Series premiere)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy" (Season 16 premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. "A Million Little Things" (Season 2 premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. "How to Get Away with Murder" (Season 6 premiere)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

8:00-8:30 p.m. "American Housewife" (Season 4 premiere; NEW DAY and time)

8:30-9:00 p.m. "Fresh Off the Boat" (Season 6 premiere; new time)

9:00-11:00 p.m. "20/20"

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

7:00-8:00 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos" (Season 30 premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. "Shark Tank" (Season 11 premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. "The Rookie" (Season 2 premiere, NEW DAY and time)

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Kids Say the Darndest Things" (Series premiere)





