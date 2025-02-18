ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Season 3 Coming to DVD in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



School is back in session with the highly anticipated release of Abbott Elementary: The Complete Third Season on DVD on April 1, from Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. Follow the lives of the staff we have grown to know and love working at Willard R. ABBOTT ELEMENTARY School, and go down memory lane with all 14 hilarious, wholesome and "educational" episodes from the third season. The DVD release is available to pre-order now.

Quinta Brunson, Emmy® Award winner for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, created the series and stars as Janine Teagues. Brunson, alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn and Brian Rubenstein serve as executive producers. In addition to Brunson, the cast includes Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy® Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

A top program on ABC since its debut season, “Abbott Elementary” continues to draw viewers. The show returned for its winter premiere (on 1/8/25) with a highly anticipated crossover event, featuring FXX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” reaching a series high in Total Viewers (8.05 million) and Adults 18-49 (2.57 rating) in multiplatform viewing, excluding the show’s post-Oscars® episode (3/10/24).

Season 3 is the season for change for the teachers of Abbott Elementary. Janine leads ambitious growth initiatives for the school while navigating personal and professional challenges. Gregory embraces his role as the "cool" teacher. Ava surprises with moments of unexpected leadership. From Career Day to a heartfelt end-of-year celebration, the Abbott staff prove that with teamwork- and Janine's relentless drive - they can handle anything.

Photo courtesy of ABC

Comments