A24's TUESDAY And MAXXXINE Begin Streaming on Max This October

A24’s TUESDAY (October 11) and MAxxINE (October 18) will debut on HBO and be available to stream exclusively on Max in the U.S. this October.



TUESDAY tells the story of a mother (Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in a profoundly moving performance) and her teenage daughter (Lola Petticrew) who must confront Death when it arrives in the form of an astonishing talking bird. From debut filmmaker Daina O. Pusić, TUESDAY is a heart-rending fairy tale about the echoes of loss and finding resilience in the unexpected. The film will be available to stream FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11 on Max. TUESDAY will make its linear debut SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.



Starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lola Petticrew, Leah Harvey, and Arinzé Kene. The film is written and directed by Daina O. Pusić. Produced by Helen Gladders, Ivana MacKinnon, Oliver Roskill.

MAxxINE takes place in 1980s Hollywood as adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past. The film will be available to stream FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18 on Max. MAxxINE will make its linear debut SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.



Starring Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, with Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon. The film is written and directed by Ti West. Produced by Jacob Jaffke, Ti West, Kevin Turen, Harrison Kreiss, Mia Goth.

