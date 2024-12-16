A MAN ON THE INSIDE Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has announced that the critically acclaimed comedy series A Man on the Inside has been renewed for a second season, slated to premiere in 2025.

A Man on the Inside debuted atop Netflix’s most popular English TV List and has remained in the top 10 for three weeks since release. It was named one of AFI’s 2024 TV programs of the year and Ted Danson has been nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance by an actor in a comedy series.

In Season 1, Charles (Ted Danson), a retired man, gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation. From creator Mike Schur, A MAN ON THE INSIDE is based on the documentary The Mole Agent, a 2021 Oscar® nominee for Best Documentary feature.

The cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Stephanie Beatriz, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sally Struthers, Margaret Avery, John Getz, Susan Ruttan, Lori Tan Chinn, Clyde Kusatsu, Marc Evan Jackson, Jama Williamson, Wyatt Yang, Deuce Basco, Lincoln Lambert, and Kerry O’Malley.

Executive Producers are Mike Schur (Fremulon), Morgan Sackett, David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibañez (Micromundo Producciones), Julie Goldman and Christopher Clements (Motto Pictures).

