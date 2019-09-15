A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH Announces First Guests

Sep. 15, 2019  
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first guests have been announced for NBC's upcoming late-night talk show "A Little Late With Lilly Singh."

Ahead of its 1:35 a.m. premiere, the first episode of the show will stream on Youtube at 10 p.m. Mindy Kaling is scheduled to be the first guest, with Rainn Wilson making a special appearance.

Other scheduled guests for the first week of the program include Kenan Thompson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Chelsea Handler.

The Youtube stream will include the full first episode of A Little Late, along with some additional content airing directly before and after the show.

Singh is the first woman of color to be granted a late-night talk show since Wanda Sykes' show premiered ten years ago. She is a comedian who became famous first on YouTube.

